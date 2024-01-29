WATCH: Jyotika shares vacay video with husband Suriya; squashes separation rumors

Jyotika’s adorable vacation reel with husband Suriya could not have come at a better time, as the actress put a full stop to all the separation rumors once and for all. The Kaathal actress took to her Instagram to share a compilation of all of her favorite moments with her beloved husband Suriya from their trip to Finland.

Jyotika shares her best moments from Finland vacation with husband Suriya

The romantic couple could be seen enjoying a fabulous time in the chilly, snowy terrain of the Arctic Circle, as they played with some furry friends, lit up a fire, and wore bright smiles on their faces.

Under the caption of the post, Jyotika expressed her travel desires for the year 2024, as she wrote, “2024 - a year full of travel. January: Finland (Arctic Circle).

Jyotika puts separation rumors with husband Suriya to rest

Of late, there have been some rumors regarding a possible separation between Jyotika and Suriya. Many people believed that Jyotika moved to Mumbai due to a split with the Kollywood actor. But Jyotika recently put all these rumors to shame as she answered as to why she moved to Mumbai.

Speaking about the same, Jyotika said that her move to Mumbai was strictly due to professional reasons. After her re-entry into the industry, so to speak, the actress has been getting multiple offers from Bollywood. Owing to this, Jyotika decided it best to shift base to Mumbai for the time being. Jyotika further clarified that her kids were happily settled in Mumbai, pursuing their studies so it made sense to shift to Mumbai to balance both work and personal life. The actress also stated that she will return to Chennai as and when her Bollywood commitments are completed.

Jyotika on the work front

Jyotika was last seen in the Malayalam language film Kaathal: The Core, directed by Jeo Baby. Jyotika was seen opposite Kerala’s legendary actor Mammootty, who essayed the role of an elderly man trying to come to terms with his own sexuality amidst the pressure of being ‘manly’ from society. Jyotika played Mammootty’s wife in the film.

Jyotika will next be seen in the much-awaited Bollywood horror/thriller Shaitaan. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan in the lead roles and has been directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is an official remake of the Gujarati film Vash.

