Watch: Kajal Aggarwal sets fitness goals amidst coronavirus outbreak; Says 'Let’s not throw away our routine'

South and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal is setting major fitness goals and is making sure to workout amidst coronavirus outbreak. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a boomerang as she decided to workout at home while the gym and studios are shut. She wrote, "Best way to keep safe, sanitised and still get in a workout with my numero uno @meghakawaleofficial Just because gyms/studios are shut, let’s not throw away our routine working from home, doesn’t mean we hang in our pajamas !."

Tovino Thomas’s romance ‘Kilometers and Kilometers’, Mohanlal starrer Marakkar are among the South films that have been postponed due to the virus scare.

The megastar Chiranjeevi has halted the shoot of his upcoming film Acharya for 10-15 days as a preventive measure for the entire cast and crew.

He has also requested everyone to be safe and responsible. “This is everyone’s responsibility. I request all the producers to postpone the shootings for another 10 to 15 days since shootings require manpower of 100 to 200 people. Avoiding large-scale gathering is important to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

