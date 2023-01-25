WATCH: Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil is a fitness freak like his mom; Pulls off a plank like a pro

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and sharing Neil’s video wrote, “I wonder what he’s training for” In the video, Kajal’s son Neil is seen dressed in an animal-printed full sleeves outfit as he performed plank on a baby mat.

Kajal Aggarwal is an popular actress, doting wife and loving mother. For the unversed, Kajal and her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022, and since then, they have been busy fulfilling their parenting duties. She is also super active on social media, sharing glimpses of her cute baby boy and making everyone go aww.

Reacting to the video, one of Kajal's fans commented, “He is training to get six packs and stay fit like his mom.” Another fan wrote, “Olympics 2040” with reference to her caption.

A few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated son Neil completing nine months and called him 'darling boy' as she shared adorable pictures with him. She wrote, "@Neilkitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy.”

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan, and after a long maternity break, she will next grace the big screen with Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Earlier, she shared her experience of coming back on the sets after having a child. Penning a long note on her Instagram handle, she wrote, It’s all about what we choose to prioritize to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices.#Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."

Made under the direction of filmmaker S Shankar, the movie will narrate a new chapter in the life of Kamal Haasan’s character Senapathy. Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram are also a part of the film's stellar cast.

