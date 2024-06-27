WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son Akira snapped at theater in stylish Kalki hoodie with mother Renu Desai

Kalki 2898 AD by Nag Ashwin is getting a thumbs up from both moviegoers and critics with a very positive review. Everyone was taken aback by Prabhas' sci-fi extravaganza's captivating presentation and the chaos that cameos generated in the widely popular film, especially by Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. The sci-fi spectacle has become a feast for many which will attract a huge number at the box office.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Konidela Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan also became part of this mayhem as he reached the theater with his mother Renu Desai, and some friends. Have a look!

Akira Nandan snapped after watching Kalki 2898 AD

Akira Nandan was snapped at Prasad Multiplex in Hyderabad with his friends as they came to witness Kalki 2898 AD in IMAX. After watching the flick, the paparazzi present there took pictures and videos of Akira along with other members.

Meanwhile, Akira smiled gently towards the camera as he tried to avoid them but, what caught everyone's attention was Akira’s stylish hoodie of Prabhas' alter-ego Bhairava and his friends to show their maximum support for the team Kalki 2898 AD.

Later, Akira’s mother Renu Desai also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the entire Kalki squad.

The actress wrote, “First an awesome film and then yummy lunch...full babiesss day out 2 kadapu nindindii creatively and literally and five Kalki T shirt members are missing from the picture.”

Check out Renu Desai’s post for her Kalki squad

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi flick has an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Apart from the principal characters, the story features noteworthy roles played by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other performers.

The science fiction thriller's soundtrack has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The funding has come from Vyjayanthi Movies, which is run by C. Aswini Dutt. On June 27, 2024, the eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin movie finally hit the big screens creating a frenzy among fans.

