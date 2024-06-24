WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD theme takes over Lord Krishna’s birthplace, featuring noteworthy lyrics and beautiful visuals

Kalki 2898 AD, one of India's most-awaited films of 2024, opened bookings nationwide, garnering an enormous day-one response. Amidst the booking frenzy, the makers released a thrilling teaser of the theme of Kalki, heightening the excitement even further.

The 30-second song teaser for Kalki 2898 AD narrates Kalki as the messiah of the oppressed, beautifully showcasing the footsteps of Mathura with a brilliantly synchronized dance team in colorful costumes.

The theme of the Kalki teaser video is a prayer to Kalki, the messiah, to save the people from the dark, dystopian world of Supreme Yaskin and his team. The video ends with an exciting announcement, mentioning that the full song will arrive soon.

Sharing the theme of Kalki, team Kalki 2898 AD penned on X, “Witness the divine unveiling of #ThemeOfKalki on the footsteps of Mathura (a sparkle emoticon) Full Song will be out soon. #Kalki2898AD.”

Check out the post below:

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin directorial Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer upcoming flick Kalki 2898 AD has generated significant buzz in North America, amassing over 3.2 million dollars in advance sales.

This includes a substantial 2.5 million dollars from premiere show sales alone. The film is on track to surpass the premiere show sales record set by S. S. Rajamouli's 2022 blockbuster film RRR.

The futuristic mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has seen an impressive response in India, with more than 200,000 tickets booked in advance within 24 hours.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Last week, the makers of Kalki unveiled the Bhairava Anthem, featuring Diljit Dosanjh alongside lead actor Prabhas. The 2-minute, 44-second anthem has received widespread acclaim, intensifying the already buzzing anticipation for the film.

In addition to the Bhairava Anthem, the trailers for Kalki 2898 AD showcase breathtaking visuals, powerhouse performances by legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, and Rebel Star Prabhas’s sleek portrayal of Bhairava.

Furthermore, the animated series B&B: Bujji and Bhairava on Prime Video has also doubled the excitement surrounding the film.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit big screens on June 27, 2024, in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

