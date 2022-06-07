WATCH: Kamal Haasan expresses gratitude for Vikram's success in pan Indian way; Promises Suriya another film

Kamal Haasan's recently released film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil is roaring at the box office. The action flick has impressed audiences and heaping praises on everyone's performance. On that note, overwhelmed by love and support, Kamal Haasan shared a video speaking in all languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi to express gratitude to fans. He thanked audiences for supporting him and making his film a huge success.

Kamal Haasan, who also produced the film under his production house, Raaj Kamal Films, took to his official Twitter page and shared a video message thanking fans for a blockbuster hit. He said that the success of Vikram is not merely his victory, but also of all the good films out there being made by different artists in India. The actor also asked the audience to keep supporting good films as it influences thousands of minds.

Kamal gave a special shout out to Suriya for his role as Rolex in the film. He said his younger brother Suriya swayed the audience in the last three minutes and also revealed that the he did the role only out of love and did not recieve any remuneration. However, the Ulaganayagan promised to show his love and gratitude to Suriya multifold when they collab again.

Lokesh Kangaraj, who is an ardent fan of Kamal Haasan, got a special handwritten appreciation note for his work on Vikram. The director as shared the handwritten letter of Kamal Haasan in Tamil, and captioned, “Lifetime settlement letter” Words can’t express how emotional I’m feeling reading this! Nandri Andavarey @ikamalhaasan".

Vikram enjoys an ensemble cast including Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, apart from others. The film managed to gross over Rs 150 crore worldwide in just three days. Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the film.