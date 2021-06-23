WATCH: Kamal Haasan surprises his fan battling with brain cancer & it is heartwarming

Kamal Haasan's heartwarming gesture for his fan suffering from terminal brain cancer is winning hearts on social media.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has taken social media by storm after a video of him interacting with his fan surfaced on social media. It is not just an ordinary video as Kamal Haasan surprised his die-hard fan Saketh who is battling brain cancer. On knowing Saketh’s condition, the Indian actor decided to interact with his fans and the video is sure to leave you emotional. Haasan's heartwarming gesture for his fan suffering from terminal brain cancer is winning hearts on social media.

Sandhya Vaidyanathan, who had organized the video call of Kamal Haasan with Saketh, shared the photos and wrote on her Instagram page, "AND WE MADE THIS HAPPEN! OMG I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! Saketh's wish was to see @ikamalhaasan and this happened .. I'm so grateful to the team from his office and to everyone who amplified my story and I can't stop crying.. this is epic.. this is what I live for…to make dreams true.. to help people ! Saketh has brain cancer stage 3 and is such a fighter and so positive... we are all so proud of him. Please pray for him."

Mr. Kamal Haasan connected via zoom call to surprise his fan Mr. Saketh who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer (stage 3). He interacted with him and his family for more than 10 minutes and gave him words of encouragement to help him fight his illness. pic.twitter.com/NdVztr0qKj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 23, 2021

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Shankar directorial Indian 2. The major part of the film was wrapped up in 2020 ahead of the lockdown. However, the film has now landed into a controversy after Lyca Productions submitted a suit against director Shankar to restrain directing any other film before he finishes Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Kamal has kickstarted shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming Tamil action-thriller titled, Vikram. He is expected to resumed Indian 2 after wrapping up Vikram.

