WATCH: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty takes Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD for an enjoyable ride

The much anticipated Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin, is scheduled to have a big theatrical release. The ambitious project, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is a sci-fi thriller that would drastically alter the dynamics of the genre in Indian film history. Meanwhile, the makers have not left any stone unturned to keep its hype strong.

Now, in a recent update, Rishab Shetty has also joined the Kalki mania as he got the opportunity to meet the 6-ton beast Bujji. Have a look!

Rishab Shetty meets Bujji the Beast

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a collaborative post with Kantara fame actor-director Rishab Shetty and a glimpse of Rishab meeting Bujji, the 6-ton beast.

They captioned the post and wrote, “Kalki X Kantara. @rishabshettyofficial gets his hands on Bujji. #Kalku2898AD.”

In the video, the team Kalki arranged a special meeting for Rishab in Kundapura, Karnataka. The glimpse starts with people welcoming Bujji and Rishab with dhols, and later, Rishab drives Bujji as he enjoys under the supervision of a person in the back.

Rishab also expresses his thoughts about the 6-ton beast and says, “The glimpse in the teaser was enough for me to know the range of Bujji in the film.”

Advertisement

Rishabh continued, saying, “An amazing experience to take Bujji for a spin.” Later, Rishab concluded his statement, saying, “All the best, Bhairavaa and Bujji, Kalki is releasing on June 27. Get to the theatres and experience it on the big screens; all the best, Prabhas sir.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas are also featured in the sci-fi mythological film.

In addition to the main performers, important roles are played by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors.

The film is a C. Aswini Dutt production, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and was written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

The science fiction extravaganza will make its theatrical debut in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English on June 27, 2024.

Rishab Shetty's upcoming films

Currently, Rishab Shetty is shooting Kantara: Chapter 1, which will act as a preface to Kantara: A Legend. Shetty Rishab appears in this film's second installment, purportedly as Lord Shiva.

Advertisement

The well-known actor also has an intriguing idea named Rudraprayag. Since Rishab has frequently stated that Rudraprayag is his ideal project, we might anticipate that this endeavor will eventually come to pass.

ALSO READ: Why is Amitabh Bachchan requesting Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas’ fans to not massacre him? Find out