WATCH: Keerthy Suresh CAUGHT cheating by Nithiin on the sets of Rang De; Kajal Aggarwal calls them 'cute'

Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin had a gala time on the sets of their upcoming film, Rang De. The lead actors enjoyed every bit of the shoot. Be it playing a prank on each other in between shoots to sharing funny videos on Instagram, Keerthy and Nithiin clearly bonded well on the sets of Rang De. Recently, the National award-winning actress shared a video of herself enjoying a cheat-day meal and it is hilarious. It all started after Nithiin left her tempted for pizza while she was enjoying her bowl of fruits and veggies.

However, after some time, she could not stop herself from grabbing a piece of pizza and the same was caught by her team in the video. Sharing it on Instagram, the Mahanati actress wrote, "Sometimes you feel like you're left with no option but a cheat meal! Arjun & Anu coming to you this March 26th!." Kajal Aggarwal dropped a comment saying, "Haha you guys are so cute." Meanwhile, Rang De trailer is releasing today at 6:03 PM. Nithiin and Keerthy's off-screen camaraderie is endearing and we can't wait to catch the same on the big screen with Rang De.

Rang De is one of the much-awaited Telugu films releasing thsi week. The Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and is releasing on March 26. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and cinematography is handled by P. C. Sreeram, with Naveen Nooli as the editor.

