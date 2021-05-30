WATCH: Keerthy Suresh cooks her favourite Turkish dish for Sunday brunch and proves she is a big time foodie

Be it during her holiday in Dubai or on the sets of her film Rang De, Keerthy Suresh clearly doesn't mind indulging herself every now and then.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved she is a big-time foodie. She loves experimenting with different recipes at home. She loves home-cooked meal and her latest video is proof. Keerthy took to Instagram and shared a video of her favourite Turkish dish, poached eggs. The video sees her adding step by step all the ingredients. Sharing the video, she wrote, "A Turkish Sunday brunch done right."

Be it during her holiday in Dubai or on the sets of her film Rang De, Keerthy Suresh clearly doesn't mind indulging herself every now and then. The Mahanati actress equally keeps herself fit and regular with yoga. The stunner recently shared a photo giving a glimpse into her yoga routine. She also shared a hilarious video of herself mimicking her yoga teacher. Keerthy captioned it, "The calm that comes with my daily yoga routine! Swipe right to check out my yoga teacher's impersonation!."

Take a look at her latest Instagram posts below:

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Mahesh Babu co-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva and also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles among others.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, on the other hand, is directed by Parasuram. The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer have already wrapped the first schedule of the film in Dubai.

