WATCH: Keerthy Suresh flaunts her killer dance moves & swag as she grooves to Vijay's Aal Thotta Boopathy song

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 47th birthday today, June 22. Fans and celebs are pouring in wishes for the actor by sharing special videos and pictures on social media. Vijay’s co-actress and huge fan, Keerthy Suresh also wished the actor in a unique way. She has gone one step ahead and danced to one of his famous songs.

To wish Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh danced on his one of the best song, All Thotta Boopathi from Youth movie. The actress can be seen enjoying each beat by presenting with awesome steps and expression. It surely is a delight. Sharing the video and birthday wishes to Thalaptahy Vijay, she wrote, "Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy! You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining. t@actorvijaysir #HBDThalapathyVijay"

Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy!

An ardent fan of #Thalapathy! You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining. @actorvijay sir #ChummaCasualah with thambi @PawanAlex @ShruthiManjari #HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/GeY2MOrfAW — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 22, 2021

Keerthy Suresh has previously worked with Thalapathy Vijay in two films, Bairavaa and Sarkar. Both the films were huge hits at the Tamil box office. Meanwhile, On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of Rang De, which was received well by the audience at the box office. She is currently filming for two of the highly anticipated films of the yea. Sarkaru Vaari Paata with opposite Mahesh Babu and Annaatthe with Rajinikanth.

Despite the covid-19, Thalapathy Vijay entertained the audience with the biggest hit of 2020 with Master, which was released on the OTT platform. For his next, Thalapthy Vijay will be collaborating with director Nelson Dilipkumar for a movie titled Beast. Today, two look posters were released on the occasion of his birthday.

