WATCH: Keerthy Suresh has the best company as she savors season's favorite mangoes

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. From a child artist to a leading actress, she has come a long way and fans love her performances in the movies. She also enjoys a massive fan base and her pics and videos receive immense love from fans. Today, the actress gave a tutorial on how to enjoy mangoes properly and we decided to take a note.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram and shared a video, where she is seen enjoying delicious mangoes along with the company of her furry friend Nyke. In the video, the actress is seen tying her hair with a band and digging in to enjoy every bite of mango with her hands. There's no better way to actually eat mango than how Keerthy showed and we totally love it. The Mahanati actress also revealed in the post that she is a mango lover.

Apart from Keerthy, we couldn't help but notice her cute company and that's her pet dog Nyke. It sat beside her as she relished mango.

Taking to her Instagram, Keerthy Suresh shared the video and wrote, Binging on panduri mangoes before the season gets over! #MangoLove #SummerSeason."

Watch Keerthy Suresh's video here:

About her wedding rumours

Keerthy Suresh was in the headlines recently for her wedding rumors after a photo with her friend went viral on social media. The Dasara actress also reacted and revealed that the man in the photo is her friend. However, the actress did confirm that she is in a relationship and will reveal the mystery man.

her father G Sureshkumar reacted to the rumors in a video message and clarified they are baseless. He also added that Keerthy is not dating any Dubai-based businessman and the one she was posing with in viral pic is just her good friend.

Professional front

Keerthy Suresh will also play a lead in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project that features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

Keerthy Suresh also has films like Tamil Maamannan with Vadivelu, Udhayyanidhi Stalin, and Siren with Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Jayam Ravi as well