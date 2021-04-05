WATCH: Keerthy Suresh lost a bet and here's what the Rang De team made her do

The Mahanati actress sure knows how to keep her fans entertained on social media and her latest video is proof.

Keerthy Suresh had a gala time while shooting for her recently released film Rang De. The actress along with her co-star Nithiin and director Venky Atluri treasured some hilarious yet beautiful memories. Be it Nithiin and Venky playing a prank on Keerthy to them trying to break her diet with pizza, Rang De team clearly lived the best of time on sets. Keerthy, of late, has been sharing a lot of throwback videos and photos from the sets. Recently, she shared a video of her doing 10 sit-ups as a punishment for losing a bet.

One can see in the video, Keerthy, like a sincere girl, is completing her punishment while the director and the team pull her leg hilariously. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Here’s what losing a bet cost me." The Mahanati actress sure knows how to keep her fans entertained on social media and her latest video is proof. Known for her simplicity and no filter attitude, the National-award winning actress is ruling millions of hearts and how!

Check out her video below:

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event: Pawan Kalyan's speech on Amitabh Bachchan to recalling Chiranjeevi's advise

On the work front, Keerthy will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram. The first two schedules of the films were wrapped up in Dubai in March.

She also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrer Malayalam film Vaashi.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×