WATCH: Keerthy Suresh pens uniquely beautiful rakhi note for Chiranjeevi; To play his sister in Bholaa Shankar

It's megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday today on August 22 and it is Raksha Bandhan as well. To celebrate these big occasions, the makers of his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar have shared an exciting update on social media. Keerthy Suresh who will play Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film has also shared a heartwarming video and it is winning hearts.

Sharing a heartwarming video of her tying rakhi to Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "They say the bond between siblings is the purest and the strongest. This Rakhi we celebrate the special bond along with some very exciting news."

The actress will be seen playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the upcoming film, Bholaa Shankar. Keerthy further wishes happiness and good health to Chiranjeevi on his 66th birthday. He wrote, "I also take this opportunity to wish you a very Happy Birthday @chiranjeevikonidela sir! I wish for your happiness and good health for years to come. Working alongside you is a dream for many like for myself and I can’t wait to kick start this marvellous journey..Happy Birthday Annayya!."

Check out the video below:

Brother and sister's bonding is going to be one of the major highlights of the film and Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh are set to mesmerize as a brother-sister duo in the film. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Mahati Swara Sagar who provided wonderful BGM for the motion poster has come up with a pleasant music for the Raksha Bandhan special video as well.

Also Read: WATCH: Ram Charan wishes his 'Appa' and Acharya Chiranjeevi with a priceless video and it is pure love