Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: KGF star Yash and his daughter Ayra enjoy eating food together during the quarantine period

Yash took to Instagram and shared a cute video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food but she seems super smart.
2968 reads Mumbai
WATCH: KGF star Yash and his daughter Ayra enjoy eating food together during the quarantine periodWATCH: KGF star Yash and his daughter Ayra enjoy eating food together during the quarantine period
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF star Yash is hand on father. He truly deserves the crown of 'best dad ever'. The Kannada superstar makes sure to dedicate his time for his kids and now that everyone is in self-quarantine mode, Yash is making sure to fulfil daddy duties. Yash took to Instagram and shared a cute video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food but she seems super smart. One can see in the video, Yash and Ayra having cute banter while enjoying their food and it is the best thing you'll watch today. 

Taking to Instagram Yash wrote, "And i surrender... P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though Stay safe everyone." The adorable couple of Kannada film industry, Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their princess on December 2, 2018, and second child, baby boy on October 30, 2019. The couple are enjoying the best time of their parenthood. Check out Yash's latest video with Ayra.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And i surrender... P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though  Stay safe everyone 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on

Recently, Ayra along with her parents joined the 'Janta Curfew' initiative as she stepped out in the balcony and clapped hands for the people who stood out to fight the battle with Coronavirus. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, "These tiny hands join with us to clap to say.. we are in this together as a Nation, we salute the people who are working for us! By clapping and cheering we show our mark of respect! Plz be responsible citizens. Stay safe." Check out the video below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement