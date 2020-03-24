WATCH: KGF star Yash and his daughter Ayra enjoy eating food together during the quarantine period

Yash took to Instagram and shared a cute video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food but she seems super smart.

KGF star Yash is hand on father. He truly deserves the crown of 'best dad ever'. The Kannada superstar makes sure to dedicate his time for his kids and now that everyone is in self-quarantine mode, Yash is making sure to fulfil daddy duties. Yash took to Instagram and shared a cute video of him trying to fool his daughter Ayra while feeding her food but she seems super smart. One can see in the video, Yash and Ayra having cute banter while enjoying their food and it is the best thing you'll watch today.

Recently, Ayra along with her parents joined the 'Janta Curfew' initiative as she stepped out in the balcony and clapped hands for the people who stood out to fight the battle with Coronavirus.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, "These tiny hands join with us to clap to say.. we are in this together as a Nation, we salute the people who are working for us! By clapping and cheering we show our mark of respect! Plz be responsible citizens. Stay safe." Check out the video below.

