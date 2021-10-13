WATCH: KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit enjoy a dinner date in Dubai

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are currently holidaying in Dubai. Yash shared a video of him and Radhika enjoying a dinner date and they look nothing less than a perfect couple. One can see in the video, one of the most adorable couples of the Sandalwood industry is setting major goals as they twin in all-black for a dinner date.

Yash and Radhika have always managed to turn enough heads with their adorable and mature relationship. A few photos of them from Dubai airport have surfaced on social media and fans out there cannot keep calm. Also, what has caught our attention in the video is a special customised coffee kept on the table for Yash.

Check out the video and photos below:

Before heading to Dubai, Yash was spotted visiting a popular salon in Mumbai. The actor was spotted flaunting his long open tresses and was all smiles for the paps.

On the work front, the Kannada superstar is looking forward to the grand release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The much-anticipated film has music composed by Ravi Basrur.

