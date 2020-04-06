Watch: KGF star Yash saves his daughter Ayra from lighting lamp; Pulls her back

KGF star Yash also shared a video of him being a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute initiative. However, what caught our eyes is that Yash saved his daughter Ayra from the lighting lamps.

The nation united yet again and showed their solidarity as they participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 Baje 9 minute initiative. To show their support, celebrities too joined every citizen of the country as they came out to their balconies with a lamp, Diya and torch. South stars Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun among others stepped out with their families. KGF star Yash also shared a video of him being a part of the bandwagon. However, what caught our eyes is that Yash saved his daughter Ayra from the lighting lamps.

One can see in the video, Ayra almost went close to the lamps lit but Yash pulled her back immediately. Like any other protective father, Yash made sure to keep an eye on his daughter while they participated in the initiative. Sharing the video, Yash wrote, "In this time of darkness... let's light the lamp of Unity. Remember, Nation comes first ! Jai Hind."

On the work front, Yash will be seen in the much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what's in stores next. The film also stars and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The second part of the hit franchise is all set to hit screens on October 23, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

