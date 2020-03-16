Watch: KGF star Yash is swamped by fans at Mumbai airport for a selfie and the actor happily obliges

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yash kept his airport style super comfortable as he was snapped wearing denims and a white T-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

South sensation Yash is no stranger to the paparazzi culture. The actor who often gets papped in South or when he visits Mumbai, is usually all smiles for the camera. The KGF star was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as he headed back down South after wrapping up his meetings in the city. Yash kept his airport style super comfortable as he was snapped wearing denims and a white T-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Yash arrived at Mumbai's domestic airport with his team and as soon as the actor stepped out of his car he was swamped by his fans. Scores of young guys surrounded the actor for a quick selfie. In the video, you can get a glimpse of Yash happily obliging for selfies. The paparazzi were obviously left upset with the fact that they could not get their trademark walking shots of the actor since he was surrounded by fans. Yash, however, did not disappoint them and posed for the cameras before entering the airport.

Check out the video below:

On his arrival in Mumbai two days ago, Yash was also quizzed by a photographer about KGF: Chapter 2 release date. The actor had smiled wide and said then, "Coming soon." Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. A sequel to the super successful KGF: Chapter 1, fans of Rocky Bhai have been waiting with bated breath to witness his return to the big screen. However, no date has been confirmed as yet.

Credits :Viral Bollywood

Read More