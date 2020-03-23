WATCH: KGF star Yash's daughter Ayra claps to support Janta Curfew & it is the cutest thing you will see today

Kannada star Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra also joined Janta Curfew as they stepped out in their balcony.

Indians came together and chanted 'Go Corona' as they clapped hands and expressed gratitude for the unsung heroes through Janta Curfew initiative. Many celebrities took to social media and shared videos of them paying tribute to all the sectors who worked round the clock to fight COVID-19 despite Janta Curfew. Allu Arjun, Nayanthara, Ram Charan and many South biggies joined the initiative. Kannada star Yash with his wife Radhika Pandit and daughter Ayra also joined every citizen as they stepped out in their balcony.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, "These tiny hands join with us to clap to say.. we are in this together as a Nation, we salute the people who are working for us! By clapping and cheering we show our mark of respect! Plz be responsible citizens. Stay safe." One can see in the video, Ayra's tiny hands also joined every Citizen to show solidarity for the people involved in fighting against coronavirus.

On the work front, Yash will be seen back on the big screen with the iconic role, Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 2. After the success of part one, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next. The second part of the blockbuster film will also see Sanjay Dutt and in important roles.

