WATCH: Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan takes jibe at Tamannaah Bhatia and her dance in Jailer's Kaavaalaa

Mansoor Ali Khan, the actor known for his roles as a funny and menacing antagonist in several Tamil films, has bashed out severe criticism for the song Kaavaalaa from the Rajinikanth-Nelson film Jailer.

During a recent press conference that was held on Saturday, the actor spoke about how his new film Saraku received several cuts and changes from the censor board. Hitting out against the censor board, the actor had taken the example of the Tamannaah Bhatia song. He jibed at it by saying how the song got censor permission with such lousy choreography.

Mimicking the steps from the song, Mansoor Ali Khan questioned and criticized the criteria for the censor board’s approval. These comments certainly did not sit well with the fans of Tamannaah and the song, who quickly slammed the actor’s comments.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayan shared the video snippet of the press conference on his X account, where he wrote, “Highly condemn #Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s disrespectful speech about actress Tamannaah’s #Jailer Kaavaalaa song in yesterday’s press meet. This not the right way to criticize censor board.”

The song, which was a sensational hit within and outside the country, was taken up by many people, posting on Instagram, X, YouTube, and many more social media platforms. Many users loved the song and adored Tamannah in that sensational avatar, which likely points out why Khan’s comments did not exactly sit well with many.

The song from the Rajinikanth starrer film Jailer was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj, with Shilpa Rao and Anirudh himself providing vocals for it. The choreography for the film was done by Jani Master, who previously worked on films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Doctor, Beast, Varisu, and many more.

About Mansoor Ali Khan

Mansoor Ali Khan is a long-time Tamil actor who has worked in many films throughout his career while also appearing in a few Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films.

The actor being the center focus of controversies is not happening for the first time; he was previously arrested numerous times over various accusations that range from staging roadblocks and public nuisance to spreading fake rumors about COVID-19 vaccines.

Khan, who was last seen in the Thalapathy Vijay film Leo, is undoubtedly turning a lot of heads with his comments and sparking controversies among many fans and netizens.

