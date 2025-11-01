WATCH: Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his debut as an actor in Arun Matheswaran’s DC, Wamiqa Gabbi plays female lead

Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his debut as a lead actor with his upcoming movie, DC. Directed by Captain Miller fame Arun Matheswaran, the film features Wamiqa Gabbi as the female co-lead and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film's title announcement was made by the production house Sun Pictures through their official social media handles. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Sun Pictures proudly presents DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj & Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Arun Matheswaran. An Anirudh musical.”

The title video featured Lokesh in a blood-soaked avatar, sporting a scruffy hairstyle and an unkempt beard. Dripping in blood, he walks forward with a knife in hand, introducing his character as Devadas.

Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi is introduced as Chandra, the co-lead and the protagonist's love interest. From the looks of it, the movie appears to be a romantic gangster action drama, with the title video itself featuring a powerful and grand musical composition by Anirudh.

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, Arun Matheswaran previously directed Captain Miller, starring Dhanush in the lead role. Following the success of the period actioner, it was expected that the director would work on the Ilaiyaraaja biopic; however, no further updates on that project have been announced.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Lokesh Kanagaraj recently hit theaters with his directorial venture Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The movie followed the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who lives in the shadows due to a crime from his past.

However, when his brother-in-law and best friend die under suspicious circumstances, Deva is forced to confront a truth that ties back to his own past.

Apart from the superstar, the movie also featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and many others in key roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance in the film.

Looking ahead, Lokesh is expected to work on the Kaithi sequel, Kaithi 2, starring Karthi, though an official update on the project is yet to be announced.

