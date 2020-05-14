WATCH: Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam enjoy pool time at their home

From them playing games together at home to watching movies, Mahesh Babu is keeping things positive amid lockdown. Namrata Shirodkar has now shared another amazing video of Mahesh Babu enjoying pool time with his kids at home.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is making the most of quarantine as he is spending time with his kids at home. The Maharshi actor who is usually busy with the shooting of his films and is away from home for months is now spending much of his time with kids Gautam and Sitara. The actor's wife Namrata Shirodkar has been treating their fans with some adorable photos and videos on Instagram. From them playing games together at home to watching movies, Mahesh Babu is keeping things positive amid lockdown.

Namrata Shirodkar has now shared another amazing video of Mahesh Babu enjoying pool time with his kids at home. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Socially distant, physically unstoppable." Former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar recently in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed that she is super happy as Mahesh Babu is spending a lot of time now with kids at home due to lockdown. She said, "Kids see a lot of him now and they are making the most of it." Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Socially distant, physically unstoppable #PoolTime @gautamghattamaneni @urstrulymahesh @sitaraghattamaneni A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on May 13, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will team up with the Geetha Govindam director, Parasuram. The director recently during an interview revealed that he had written this film while shooting for a film with Vijay Deverakonda. "With Mahesh’s project, I am working on all the commercial ingredients that will satisfy his fans," the director revealed during the interview with a Telugu portal.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu is also teaming up with SS Rajamouli and the same will be announced on his father Krishna's birthday. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

