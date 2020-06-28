WATCH: Mahesh Babu and Sitara competing in a swimming race is super cool; Namrata Shirodkar is all hearts

Recently, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is super active on Instagram, shared a fun video of herself enjoying swimming race with her superstar father.

A lot of celebrities are spending quality time with their little ones amid lockdown due to COVID-19. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is making most of the time and is seen enjoying various indoor activities with his kids. From watching films to playing games with kids Gautam and Sitara, Mahesh Babu is setting major goals as a father. Recently, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, who is super active on Instagram, shared a video of herself enjoying swimming race with her superstar father.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sitara wrote, "Racing with Nanna was so much fun...His arms are way bigger than mine... My first race... #swimoclock." Namrata Shirodkar immediately dropped a comment on this adorable video. The former actress and model sent hearts and a lot of kisses.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little princess made her social media debut earlier this year. Sitara is on Instagram with already 110K followers and verified account. Sitara has become the youngest rising social media star.

"She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," said Namrata Shirodkar as she spoke about her daughter Sitara's social media debut in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Check out Mahesh Babu and Sitara's first swimming race video below:

