WATCH: Mahesh Babu gets emotional talking about son Gautam's premature birth; Says daughter Sitara is a brat

Superstar Mahesh Babu tries his best to keep his kids and personal life away from the media glare. On the finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK, the Maharshi actor, first time, got candid and recalled his son Gautam's premature birth. Mahesh Babu said that they were fortunate enough to have money to take care of him.

Mahesh Babu said, "Gautham was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn't afford it. I always wanted to do something for children. That's how this thought of working with children was born."

NBK further asked Mahesh Babu to describe himself, to this, he replied, 'I'm a father to my children." Additionally, Nandamuri Balakrishna also asked who is a cat and brat between both his kids Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu replied saying Gautham is like a cat while his daughter Sitara is a brat.

Check out the promo video below:

Also Read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to Sarileru Neekevvaru: 5 movies to keep your patriotic josh high on Republic Day

For the unversed, the Tollywood actor has sponsored over 1,000 heart surgeries for needy children. The full episode of Unstoppable with NBK will go live on Aha OTT on February 4.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently recovered from COVID-19. Since he had mild symptoms, his doctors advised him to remain home quarantined.