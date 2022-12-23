WATCH: Mahesh Babu is all masked up as he gets captured at the Hyderabad airport

Superstar Mahesh Babu manages to stay in the news for one reason or the other. Most recently, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today on 23rd December. The star was seen acing another casual attire with a blue sweatshirt with yellow trousers and blue sports cap. He was seen all masked up as the COVID-19 cases have started to rise up again in the recent past.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, his better half and former actress Namrata Shirodkar disclosed why she quit acting after marrying Mahesh Babu, "Because Mahesh Babu was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other. We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn't want me to work. Which is why also we took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

