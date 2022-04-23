WATCH: Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata title song is high on swag, energy & beats

The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the third and title song of the film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the track begins with S Thaman marking fast-paced beats with the same energy continuing till the end. Mahesh Babu's swag and intense look in the song is a total eye feast.

The song is all about Mahesh Babu’s character in the movie. The lyrics are penned by lyricist Anant Sriram designates Mahesh Babu’s approach to dealing with the tough nuts. Harika Narayan crooned the song with high pitched vocals. The team is currently proceeding post-production work at a fast phase as they wrapped up the shoot completely.

Watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata title song here: