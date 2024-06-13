Watch: Mahesh Babu's son Gautam's massive transformation will leave you stunned; Namrata Shirodkor shares workout glimpse

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. Recently his son Gautam Ghattamaneni completed his graduation degree and several pictures were shared online as the entire family came together to celebrate their son's big day.

Now, in a recent update, Mahesh Babu's better half Namrata Shirodkar has shared a transformation video of her son Gautam Ghattamaneni. Have a look!

Namrata's post for son Gautam

Namrata took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a short clip with heart emojis.

In the video, Gautam can be seen standing on a workout machine during his session and later, busy in swimming. One slide shows the backside of Gautam and another is a gym selfie with his trainer.

The actual video was posted by Gautam's trainer Mahesh Kollamsetti who took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Congrats @gautamghattamaneni on heading to NYU ! Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off. Proud to have been part of your fitness journey and excited to see all the amazing things you’ll accomplish both in and out of the gym. Keep pushing boundaries and reaching for the stars!”

Check out the post

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

Mahesh Babu's most recent appearance was in the action movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and released on January 12 in honor of Makar Sankranti. The film featured an ensemble cast including important roles from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and numerous others.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli are poised to collaborate on another ambitious project that promises to be a visual extravaganza for Mahesh Babu's ardent fans. It is anticipated that the upcoming film, provisionally titled SSMB 29, will be a large-scale forest adventure drama. As per reports, Mahesh's character will be inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

Early sources state this SS Rajamouli's movie, which is tentatively titled SSMB 29 is supposed to be named Maharaja. Meanwhile, no official confirmation or announcement has been made about it.

ALSO READ: Inside Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam’s graduation ceremony: Excited mom Namrata Shirodkar hoots, sister Sitara shares videos, pics