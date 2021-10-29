WATCH: Mammootty takes a stroll in style amidst shoot for Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent in Budapest

Malayalam superstar Mammootty ups style quotient yet again as he takes a stroll in style amidst the shoot in Budapest. Mammootty shared a couple of videos on his Instagram story and he is looking dashing as ever. One can see in the video, Mammootty is trying to click a photo on his phone while the person accompanied by him captures the moment.

Mammootty is in Hungary, Budapest for the shooting of Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent. An intro scene of him and the first schedule of the Agent is being shot there. According to reports, the superstar will be seen playing the role of an army officer. Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent is produced jointly by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Agent is all set to release in theatres on December 24, 2021.

Check out Mammootty's latest video below:

Last seen in One, Mammootty has been busy shooting for a couple of other films including Puzhu, which marks his first collaboration with Parvathy.

He also has Bheeshma Parvam, which is directed by Amal Neerad and jointly written by Devadath Shaji and Amal Neerad. The makers of the film recently completed the shoot.