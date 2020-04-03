WATCH: Manju Warrier's graceful and flawless Kuchipudi dance is a treat for her fans

Manju Warrier has shared a beautiful video of her enjoying Kuchipudi dance while being self-quarantined. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting graceful moves and is clearly making the best use of time amid lockdown due to Coronavirus spread.

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who made her Tamil debut with Dhanush starrer Asuran is currently at the peak of her career. One of the most talented actresses of the South Indian film industry has quite a few interesting films in the kitty to release this year. While we wait to know what's in stores for us, Manju Warrier has shared a beautiful video of her enjoying Kuchipudi dance while being self-quarantined. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a video of her flaunting graceful moves and is clearly making the best use of time amid lockdown due to Coronavirus spread.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Manju wrote, "When in doubt, dance it out!." The video is setting major goals to all the ladies out there who want to share the videos and do what they are best at. The actress is spreading positivity and is keeping spirit high amid the tough situation. Recently, Manju Warrier had shared a beautiful moment of her receiving a rose from her little fan. The actress took to social media and wrote a heartwarming post saying, "When a child gives you a gift, even if it is a rock they just picked up, exude gratitude. It might be the only thing they have to give, and they have chosen to give it to you #purestlove #gratitude."

On the work front, Manju Warrier will be next seen in Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar-Arabikadalinte Simham’ She also has Mammootty starrer mystery thriller The Priest.

Credits :Instagram

