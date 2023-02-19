WATCH: Many moods of Vijay Deverakonda at Volleyball match in Hyderabad, PICS
Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium cheering for his team, Hyderabad Black Hawks. Take a look at the photos here.
The superstar Vijay Deverakonda attended the Prime Volleyball League match between Chennai Blitz and the home team Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The star who has always been passionate about sports recently made headlines for being the new co-owner of the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team. Vijay has been regularly posting on his social media about the matches and sending his best wishes to the team. Recently, he was snapped attending the match between his team, Hyderabad Black Hawks, and Chennai Blitz.
The actor was seen cutting a stylish frame in a grey tee shirt and a black leather jacket, cheering and screaming his heart out for his team. Hyderabad Black Hawks went on to win the game against Chennai Blitz. A video shared on the official page of the team shows the actor hugging and shaking hands with the players after the win. The caption for the post reads, “विजय + विजेता (Vijay+Winner).”
Take a look at the post here:
Earlier, Vijay shared a video on Instagram announcing his decision to own the sports team. He wrote, “I bought part of a sports team. The Hyderabad Blackhawks-A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport- Volleyball. We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime volleyball leagues 2023 season. #BlackHawksHyderabad #HawkAttack.”
Vijay Deverakonda’s career
On the professional front, Vijay will be seen in his upcoming movie ‘VD12’, the romantic comedy ‘Khushi‘ and the military action film ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Vijay was last seen in Liger, his first pan-Indian film, alongside Ananya Pandey. The actor played the role of a talented young MMA fighter in the movie, but it failed to perform well at the box office.
