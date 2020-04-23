WATCH: Megastar Chiranjeevi turns chef for his mom as he takes up #BetheREALMAN; Challenges Rajinikanth

Chiranjeevi shared a video of him cooking food for his mom and also served her to the dinner table. The video is winning hearts and now, we can't wait for Rajinikanth to take up this #BetheREALMAN challenge.

South celebs like Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and few others are making lockdown look super fun by taking up various challenges. Recently, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga started #BetheREALMAN challenge and many other celebs participated in this task. After SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared a video of themselves doing household chores including dusting, sweeping the floor, gardening and washing utensils. Now, latest to join the club and accept this challenge is megastar Chiranjeevi. The Sye Raa star has shared a video of him doing household chores and has successfully completed #BetheREALMAN challenge.

Teasing the fans to get ready with the video, Chiranjeevi first tweeted, "My Dear @VenkyMama...Coming...at 9.27AM...The Countdown starts now...#BeTheRealMan @tarak9999." He later shared a video of him cooking food for his mom and also served her to the dinner table. The video is winning hearts and now, we can't wait for Rajinikanth to take up this challenge.

Well, its great to see how celebs are keeping themselves occupied with various activities at home. South celebs are setting major goals as a husband by helping their partners in household work. After completing the task, Ram Charan also challenged Bollywood star and we are excitedly waiting for his video.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project, citing creative differences. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva.

He will also be seen in Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film will be backed by Ram Charan under his production banner.

Credits :Twitter

