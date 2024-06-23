WATCH: Mohanlal interacts with elderly lady on the sets of L360, actor’s humble gesture wins over internet

A heartwarming video of Mohanlal talking to an elderly woman has gone viral on the internet. The video was taken during the shooting of Mohanlal's next project, tentatively titled L360, directed by Tharun Moorthy.



In the clip, the celebrated actor is seen walking with an elderly woman, who came to watch the filming of Lalettan's next and invited him to her house for some food.

The simplicity of Lalettan

The video features a heartwarming conversation between the star and the woman. She can be heard asking Mohanlal, "shooting kazhinjo mone?" (loosely translates, Is the shoot over son?),

The Drishyam actor replies, "Why? Do you want us to pack up?"

She responds, "No."

He then asks, "What's for lunch?"

She replies, "Tharavu curry" (means duck curry).

The video concludes with Mohanlal happily accepting her invitation and asking, "So, this is your place. Ok, see you later,"

At the end of the video, Mohanlal is seen instructing his companions, "Give the umbrella to Ammachi."

The video garnered a lot of attention, with fans complimenting the legendary actor, showering love and respect on him.

An excited fan even wrote, “Last lalettan told give umbrella that gem man”

More about Mohanlal

Mohanlal was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam-language epic action drama Malaikottai Vaaliban. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, known for his acclaimed works like Jallikkattu and Angamaly Diaries.

Alongside Lalettan playing a dual role, it stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and others.

Mohanlal's next venture is the Malayalam fantasy Barroz, based on Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose. In the film, the legendary actor of South Indian cinema steps into the director's chair, alongside playing the lead role.

The star has multiple films lined up next, including Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam action thriller L2: Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph's Ram Part 1, and Mukesh Kumar Singh's Telugu fantasy film Kannappa, where the actor will be making a cameo appearance, among others.

