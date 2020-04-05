WATCH: Mohanlal requests fans to join PM Modi's 9 PM, 9 minute initiative; Says 'Let's show solidarity'

After Ram Charan, Malayalam star Mohanlal took to social media and requested fans to be a part of PM Modi's 9 PM, 9-minute initiative.

The nation is set to reunite as one yet again in the battle against Coronavirus. Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, PM Narendra Modi on April 2 asked everyone to come out in their balconies once again to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. PM Modi urged everyone to turn off lights and stand at the balconies with candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights at 9 PM for 9 minutes this Sunday, April 5. Many celebrities took to social media and appealed their fans to join the initiative. Malayalam star Mohanlal also took to social media and requested fans to be a part of PM Modi's 9 PM, 9-minute initiative.

Recently, Ram Charan also shared a video of him and asked his fans to light candles at 9 pm on Sunday. He captioned the video as “‪I am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all.‬ ‪With the same spirit, let’s light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget!”

Check out the videos below:

"This Sunday, on the 5th of April, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this 5th of April, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," Modi said during his recent speech.

