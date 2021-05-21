WATCH: Mohanlal shares Chembinte Chelulla lyrical song from Marakkar on his birthday

Ahead of its big release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, Marakkar won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume.

On his 61st birthday, superstar Mohanlal has shared a new lyrical video Chembinte Chelulla from his upcoming film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Sung by Vishnuraj, Chembinte Chelulla has music composed by Ronnie Raphael and is penned by director Priyadarshan himself. Chembinte Chelulla lyrical song also shows Mohanlal in different looks for his role in the film. The story of the film revolves around the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese. Directed By Priyadarshan, the film is produced By Antony Perumbavoor Under the Banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Marakkar also has Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan among others. Ahead of its big release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is one of the most expensive Malayalam films made ever.

Meanwhile, check out the song below:

As the upcoming historical drama won National Awards, Mohanlal celebrated the film's success with the team. He wrote, "Happy and elated to hear the fantastic news.... "Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham" (Marakkar - Lion of the Arabian Sea) has bagged the National Award for best feature film. My Congratulations to "Team Marakkar" and the Captain of the ship priyadarshan for this honour. My sincere thanks also to all who supported us on this labour of love. I join Aashirvad Cinemas in celebrating this award and dedicate it to the glory of the Indian Navy.."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×