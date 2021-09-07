WATCH: Mohanlal showers Mammootty with immense love and blessings on his 70th birthday

Malayalam megastar Mammootty celebrates his 70th birthday today, September 7. Who's who from the industry is sending heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor on Twitter. Superstar Mohanlal has also shared an emotional video wishing Mammootty on his birthday. The big Ms of the Malayalam cinema are setting major friendship goals yet again.

Actor and producer Kunchacko Boban also penned a long note for Mammukka and expressed how his love and respect for him is growing with each passing day. He wrote, "Dearest MAMMOOKKA...You have always been there as a mentor,a guiding light,a teacher,a big brother and a genuine well-wisher for me and my family.Always a warm presence during my happiest moments and comforting soul during my trying times,I always felt my love and respect for you grow day by day. An undying inspiration and role-model for all who wish to enter the Movie industry,you still keep us in awe of your spirit,passion,commitment and love for the Art!! Now as you turn sweet SEVENTYEEN, May God shower you with his choicest blessings forever and more."

Also Read: Mammootty turns 70: Prithviraj Sukumaran cherishes good old memories; Tovino Thomas and others send wishes

Manju Warrier, Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj are among other celebs who have wished the National award-winning actor on his 70th birthday.