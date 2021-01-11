WATCH: Mom to be Pearle Maaney looks radiant at her baby shower; Srinish Aravind makes a surprise visit

The highlight of Pearle Maaney's baby shower event was Srinish Aravind's surprise visit and it is too adorable.

Mommy-to-be Pearle Maaney is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy phase and has also been treating us with some beautiful photos. The actress recently hosted a baby shower ceremony at her home and celebrated the occasion with friends and family. The beautiful mommy-to-be flaunted her baby bump and looked every bit gorgeous in a colourful outfit. However, the highlight of the baby shower event was Srinish Aravind's surprise visit. The dad-to-be left the shooting of his upcoming project only to see his wife.

Srinish Aravind shared a video of him dancing with wife Pearle and also shared a note about how she was surprised knowing he will return back to shoot. He wrote, "I gave her a surprise visit today during the baby shower..... Towards the end of this video I'm telling her I've to leave back for shoot in morning and her reaction was priceless." Don't they look adorable together? Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind will definitely make for perfect parents.

Check out baby shower photos below:

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney met each other during Bigg Boss Malayalam house but they stepped out of the reality show as a couple. They got married last year in May and the actress is due for sometime around January 2021.

