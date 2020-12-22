WATCH: Mom to be Pearle Maaney takes a walk with her father; Srinish Aravind captures the beautiful moment

Pearle Maaney and her actor-husband Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child and the couple has been treating us with their stunning photos and videos.

Mommy-to-be Pearle Maaney is enjoying the best phase of her life and is treasuring every moment. Pearle Maaney and her actor-husband Srinish Aravind are expecting their first child and the couple has been treating us with their stunning photos. From flaunting her cute baby bump to Srinish Aravind taking care of his ladylove, the couple is setting major relationship goals. Recently, Pearle shared a video of her taking walk with her father in the garden area of their house. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Long talks and long walks with Daddy... always Daddy’s little girl."

Srinish Aravind captured this beautiful moment and it is all things cute. Pearle Maaney is super impressed by her husband and has fallen in love with him even more now. "Srinish I fall in love with you over and over again when you capture such moments," she wrote on Instagram. Recently, the Ludo actress shared a glimpse from her music video with Srinish on Instagram. The picture sees the father-to-be kissing the cute baby bump while mom-to-be looks all happy and pretty in pink. The couple is glowing for the obvious reasons and we cannot stop staring!

Take a look below:

Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney met each other during Bigg Boss Malayalam house. The couple entered the first season of the reality show as contestants and stepped out as a couple. They got married last year in May and the actress is due for sometime around March next year.

