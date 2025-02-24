Watch: Mrunal Thakur vibes to her ‘new favorite song’ NaaNaa Hyraanaa featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani
Mrunal Thakur finds Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s track NaaNaa Hyraanaa her new favorite song and the moment is too cute to miss. Check it out.
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer has carved a special place in many hearts with its soul-stirring musical score. Recently, Mrunal Thakur echoed this sentiment as she shared a glimpse of her new favorite song from the Shankar directorial.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Mrunal posted a clip of herself on a buggy ride inside an airport. However, what caught attention was her listening to NaaNaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer while trying to match the lyrics.
Check out the glimpse here:
Atop it, the actress tagged the Ram Charan-Kiara Advani starrer romantic track as her “new favorite song,” which she thoroughly enjoyed vibing to.
Coming back to Game Changer, despite the hype and a stellar star cast, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. The political-action thriller managed to collect just Rs. 178 crores worldwide, emerging as a significant loss maker.
Over time, audiences have pointed out the film’s shortcomings in their reviews, noting that the plot felt overused and that certain actors received limited screen time despite their potential to make an impact.
Moving on, Ram Charan is making headlines for his upcoming films, including RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports drama is currently in production and will feature Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.
Apart from that, Ram Charan will also reunite with his Rangasthalam director, Sukumar, for another upcoming project.
Meanwhile, after her massive success at the southern box office with Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur has now teamed up with Adivi Sesh for Dacoit, replacing Shruti Haasan.
