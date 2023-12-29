WATCH: Nag Ashwin makes surprise call to Prabhas during event in Mumbai; audience reaction steals the show

Prabhas is basking in the success of his recent hit, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for his next project, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Recently, the Kalki 2898 AD director graced a fest in Mumbai, where he shared some exciting news about the film’s trailer.

During the event, an enthusiastic fan asked filmmaker Nag Ashwin to call Prabhas. After a moment of contemplation, the director, who was actively engaging with the audience at the fest, decided to involve the beloved star, Prabhas. The Adipurush actor promptly answered Nag Ashwin's call and greeted the crowd with a cheerful "Hello, hello," addressing all. Instantly, the audience present at the fest went crazy when they heard Prabhas’ voice on the call.

Check out the video of Prabhas addressing the crowd below

What we know about the Kalki 2898 AD movie so far

Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film with Nag Ashwin at the helm, marking his fourth directorial venture after Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, and X-Life (a segment in the anthology film Pitta Kathalu). The film was initially announced in 2020 under the working title Project K, with Prabhas as the lead actor.

It was later announced that the Baahubali actor would be joined by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, among others in prominent roles. The teaser for the film premiered at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con and has garnered positive responses.

The film is bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies, and the music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, known for films like Vada Chennai and Mahaan. The film will reportedly be released early next year.

Upcoming projects of Prabhas

Prabhas was last seen in Prashanth Neel's blockbuster film Salaar, which boated an exceptional lineup of actors, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao. Vijay Kirgandur, under the Hombale Films banner, is producing the film, complemented by Ravi Basrur's electrifying music and Bhuvan Gowda's breathtaking cinematography.

Maruthi, known for his comedic touch, has penned a remarkable script for Prabhas that perfectly showcases his acting range. The upcoming film, tentatively titled Raja Deluxe, is helmed by UV Creations and shrouded in secrecy, with promotional materials under lock and key. Fans eagerly await the first glimpse and official title, slated to be revealed on Pongal Day in 2024.

