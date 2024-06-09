WATCH: Naga Chaitanya clicked at Hyderabad airport; did he return from his romantic Europe holiday with Sobhita Dhulipala?

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most versatile actors currently working in the industry. The actor recently took a short trip to Europe where he was seen with his rumored girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala during a wine-tasting activity.

Now, in a recent update, Chay has returned to Hyderabad after enjoying his wonderful holiday in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya snapped at Hyderabad airport

A video has been shared from the Hyderabad airport in which Naga Chaitanya was seen at the airport while he was leaving.

For the airport look, the Majili star opted for a plain white half t-shirt and grey track pants. His all-time classic round-eyed goggles maintained the simplicity of a rugged appearance.

Later, the actor was spotted heading towards his car. As per rumors, Naga and Sobhita went on a vacation and he also celebrated Sobhita's 32nd birthday on May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, both the stars haven't disclosed anything about their rumored relationship while speculations are rife about their closeness.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya last appeared in Venkat Prabhu's 2023 action thriller Custody. The film, billed as a mystery thriller, featured Naga in his most captivating role. In addition to him, the film featured Krithi Shetty, Venkat Prabhu, Aravind Swamy, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar, Premi Viswanath, and Vennela Kishore in significant parts.

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting his forthcoming film Thandel, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film is Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with the director, following the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Premam.

Thandel marks Naga's second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, following Love Story in 2021. Furthermore, Allu Aravind has funded the production through Geetha Arts, and the soundtrack has been composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

In addition, there have also been rumors that Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde may work together on a supernatural thriller directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who is well-known for his work on Virupaksha.

Meanwhile, neither the principal actors nor the producers have provided any official confirmation yet.

