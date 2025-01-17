WATCH: Naga Chaitanya flaunts rare culinary skills, treats local fishermen and crew of Thandel with hand-cooked fish curry

Naga Chaitanya’s wedding celebrations with Sobhita Dhulipala did all the talking in Tinseltown for quite some time. And now, the actor is back to work once again, as his next film Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi, is all set to hit the screens soon. And now, in a video shared by the makers, Chay’s special gesture has grabbed attention.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Thandel shared a special behind-the-scenes video, wherein Naga Chaitanya could be seen preparing a lip-smacking traditional meal for the crew of his film as well as the locals during the shooting.

Check out the video here:

The clip reveals how Naga Chaitanya, with help from the local fishermen community, caught fresh fish from the nearby waterbody. The actor then prepared a proper traditional fish curry from scratch, while the crew of the film looked in awe over his culinary skills.

Without any help, Chay was seen lighting a fire and doing all the woodwork for the cooking and preparing the meal traditionally. He then served it to everyone around, along with rice. At the very end, he himself joined everyone for the meal, served on plates made out of leaves.

For the unversed, Thandel would hit the theaters on February 7, 2025. A few glimpses and songs from the film have already been released and without a doubt, fans have loved every bit of it.

In other news, Chaitanya recently dropped a candid picture with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala on the occasion of Pongal. The couple celebrated this festival for the first time after their marriage.

Take a look at the picture here:

Sharing a picture of themselves on his IG stories, he adoringly tagged Sobhita as his ‘Visakha Queen’, while holding her close.

