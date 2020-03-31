WATCH: Naga Chaitanya goes for a walk with Hash post workout; Samantha Akkineni captures the adorable moment

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of Naga Chaitanya taking a walk with their pet post his workout session at home. One can see in the video, doggo is having a fun time while Chay takes him on a walk in his arms.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couple goals as they are spending much of the time together at home during the quarantine period. Samantha is keeping her fans updated with adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. From their pet Hash Akkineni chilling with his daddy cool Naga Chaitanya, to her trying hands-on cooking, Sam shares a glimpse of how she is spending time at home while lockdown. The stunner recently shared a video of Chay taking a walk with their pet post his workout session at home.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. Their sizzling chemistry in the first look as already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

