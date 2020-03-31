  1. Home
WATCH: Naga Chaitanya goes for a walk with Hash post workout; Samantha Akkineni captures the adorable moment

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of Naga Chaitanya taking a walk with their pet post his workout session at home. One can see in the video, doggo is having a fun time while Chay takes him on a walk in his arms.
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couple goals as they are spending much of the time together at home during the quarantine period. Samantha is keeping her fans updated with adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. From their pet Hash Akkineni chilling with his daddy cool Naga Chaitanya, to her trying hands-on cooking, Sam shares a glimpse of how she is spending time at home while lockdown. The stunner recently shared a video of Chay taking a walk with their pet post his workout session at home. 

One can see in the video, doggo is having a fun time while Chay takes him on a walk in his arms.  The cutest little pup whom they've named Hash is the youngest Akkineni member. Sam and Chay had also hosted Hash Akkineni's first birthday. Well, ChaySam, as called by their fans, are keeping everything positive while being quarantined.  In this tough time where the country is in the lockdown stage due to Coronavirus outbreak, the couple is sharing their some wonderful moments.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. Their sizzling chemistry in the first look as already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

