WATCH: Naga Chaitanya turns on his beast mode in new workout video; preps up for NC23

Naga Chaitanya showcases intense training in a recent workout video. He pushes body limits with hardcore routines, strengthening his core in beast mode.

The social media video shows Chaitanya turning fury on challenging exercises.

Watch Naga Chaitanya’s massive workout video

The recent workout video of Naga Chaitanya delivers a powerful visual for viewers. The video displays the actor executing some hard-hitting moves with back-to-back sets of pushups and pullups.

Chaitanya then grabs heavy weights and curls up his biceps using those dumbbells. The video makes a big impact for Naga Chaitanya's fans who are excitedly waiting for the actor's next onscreen role. Chaitanya's hardcore attitude with the rough look and full beard is reminiscent of his days portraying the rugged character Poorna from the film Majili.

The new hardcore workout session is speculated to be the prep work for Naga Chaitanya’s next film, which is tentatively titled NC23. The film is being directed by Chandoo Mondeti.

The film will star Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, marking the second collaboration between her and Naga Chaitanya after Love Story.

Naga Chaitanya’s professional lineups

Naga Chaitanya's last release was the Venkat Prabhu-directed bilingual film Custody. The Tamil-Telugu film unfortunately garnered negative reviews and failed to create much theatrical buzz.

Custody featured Krithi Shetty and Aravind Samy in key roles. The story followed a carefree police constable looking to elope with his girlfriend, who becomes caught up in a game of cat and mouse. The film marked the Tamil debut of both Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty.

Moreover, other than RC23 with Chandoo Moleti, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the supernatural horror web series Dootha with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Parvathy Thiruvoth in key roles.

