WATCH: Nagarjuna Akkineni challenges Rashmika Mandanna with a single push up and it will make your jaw drop

Rashmika Mandanna recently left her fans surprised by taking up the wild dog push-up challenge and the video went viral in no time. Sharing a video of the same, the Dear Comrade actress tweeted, "Sirrrrrr! See, still working hard so that one day I am appointed as your body guard!." One can see in the video, Rashmika Mandanna did a single push-up for 30 seconds. Now, Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared his version of a single push-up that lasted nearly one and a half minute. He even challenged Rashmika to beat it.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "You need to beat this dear @iamRashmika!!." Well, Nag, has found a very creative yet interesting way to promote his upcoming film Wild Dog. However, what leaves us stunned yet again is his fitness. He might be 60 but his fitness and dedication towards keeping a healthy body can give young actors a run for their money. Check out Nagarjuna Akkineni latest video below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Nag will be seen in Wild Dog, which is an action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon. The film also stars Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher, and is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. Wild Dog releases on April 2.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Karthi in her Tamil debut film Sulthan. The film hits the big screen this week on April 2.

