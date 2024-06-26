WATCH: Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan who was pushed away by his bodyguard at the airport

Nagarjuna was recently snapped at the Hyderabad airport where he posed with the fan who was earlier pushed away by the Superstar's bodyguard.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Jun 26, 2024  |  03:52 PM IST |  328
WATCH: Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan who was pushed by his bodyguard
WATCH: Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan who was pushed by his bodyguard (PC: Pinkvilla)

On June 26, a video was shared online in which Akkineni Nagarjuna was snapped at the Hyderabad airport. The actor was seen carrying a bouquet and a gift as he returned from the shoot schedule of Kubera.

Meanwhile, the actor was seen posing and sharing a smile with the fan from the airport staff who was earlier pushed by Nagarjuna’s bodyguard. In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen sharing a talk with paparazzi present there as they greet the actor for his heartwarming gesture.

Nagarjuna also posed with a fan present there as they posed together for the lenses. The video is now getting heavily surfaced online and fans are praising the actor for his sweet gesture after an unfortunate incident.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: PinkVilla South Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles