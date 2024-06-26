WATCH: Nagarjuna meets specially-abled fan who was pushed away by his bodyguard at the airport

On June 26, a video was shared online in which Akkineni Nagarjuna was snapped at the Hyderabad airport. The actor was seen carrying a bouquet and a gift as he returned from the shoot schedule of Kubera.

Meanwhile, the actor was seen posing and sharing a smile with the fan from the airport staff who was earlier pushed by Nagarjuna’s bodyguard. In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen sharing a talk with paparazzi present there as they greet the actor for his heartwarming gesture.

Nagarjuna also posed with a fan present there as they posed together for the lenses. The video is now getting heavily surfaced online and fans are praising the actor for his sweet gesture after an unfortunate incident.