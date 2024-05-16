Namrata Shirodkar has maintained a distance from the big screen since 2004 but she makes sure to keep her fans and well-wishers updated about herself. She frequently posts pictures of her husband and superstar Mahesh Babu, and kids Sitara and Gautam.

Meanwhile, the former Miss India recently shared a reel which is getting a lot of attention as it features her enjoying a heavy workout session.

Namrata Shirodkar’s gym video leaves an impression on her followers

The Astitva star took to her official Instagram page on May 16 to post a video that included a few glimpses of her gym activities. The caption read, “Raising the bar, one rep at a time.”

Netizens also took to the comments section to praise her dedication to maintaining fitness. One of them wrote: “Strongest woman ever!!”

Another wrote: “Super Woman,” followed by comments like “wow”, “beautiful” and “Super mom.”

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar has previously shared workout videos on different occasions. Back in May last year, she shared a video of performing hardcore exercises with trainer Kumar Mannava. The post had led to speculations that Shirodkar might be planning to return as an actress.

Namrata Shirodkar had a reason to discontinue acting

Although Namrata was active for a brief period, she was not seen again in any major project after her marriage to Mahesh Babu in 2005. Shirodkar appeared for a conversation on the YouTube channel Prema – the journalist in 2022, saying that her better half preferred a “non-working wife.”

She also revealed that she finished filming for her remaining projects before she tied the knot with the Srimanthudu star.

The actress also stated in a throwback interview that, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. That was my condition for coming to Hyderabad.”

While Namrata Shirodkar is not planning a return to acting for now, she served as a producer along with Mahesh Babu for the 2022 biographical film, Major. It featured Adivi Sesh in the lead, who also penned the screenplay.

