WATCH: Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: First glimpse of NBK 109, film with Boyapati to birthday wishes

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the most influential names in the Telugu industry with a huge legacy. The actor is celebrating his 63rd birthday on June 10, 2024, and to make this occasion more special, the official makers of his upcoming project tentatively titled NBK 109 have shared a special glimpse of him.

On the other hand, many celebs including Kajal Aggarwal, and Ravi Teja have showered their blessings for the legendary actor.

However, on the joyous occasion, NBK has confirmed to have joined forces with Akhanda fame director Boyapati Sreenu. Have a look!

A special glimpse of NBK 109

The official makers of NBK 109 took to their social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a new poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna and wrote, “The 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 has arrived!! #NBK109 Birthday Glimpse Out Now. Wishing the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday!”

At the beginning of the video, many people were seen running towards a person in a shadow. Later, the narration starts referring to NBK as a devil who knows no pity and mercy.

At the end of the clip, NBK rises from smoke and walks beside the train and the next shot shows him in a burning jungle as he is seen sitting on a horse with a sword.

Advertisement

Watch NBK 109 special glimpse

Celebrities wishes NBK

Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media account X and shared throwback pictures with NBK from their film Bhagavanth Kesari's special event.

The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the 𝐆𝐎𝐃 𝐎𝐅 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 and the sweetest #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu. It's an absolute honour to know the gem of a person you are Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success!”

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also became part of a special event and shared his blessings for Balayya. The actor wrote, “Happy birthday, Balayya Babu. Wishing you yet another amazing year ahead with great success, good health and happiness!!”

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also took to his social platform and shared his heartwarming blessings for the actor and also called his NBK 109 birthday glimpse ‘fantastic’ as well.

NBK to join forces with director Boyapati Sreenu

On the glorious occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, the makers of NBK's new project have unveiled that the dynamic combo of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu is back.

Advertisement

The makers took to their social media platform X and shared a poster of tentatively titled project BB 4 and wrote, “The Lethal Combo that sets the screens on fire is Back. The two Forces - 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSreenu reunite for #BB4. Happy Birthday Balayya Babu.”

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Balakrishna abruptly pushes Anjali during Gangs of Godavari pre-release event; here’s how actress reacted