WATCH: Nani and Mrunal Thakur groove to rage monkey's viral reel

Nani and Mrunal Thakur have teamed up for a heartwarming film titled Hi Nanna. The film is all set to hit theaters on December 7th, 2023. Nani and Mrunal Thakur recently showed off their dance moves in a viral reel on Instagram.

The Dasara actor recently shared a viral video on Instagram with Mrunal Thakur dancing to the tunes of Rage Monkey, which has been viral everywhere on the internet. The couple's enthusiasm for dancing was seen in the reel as they flaunted their dance moves to the song. It is a treat to watch. Nani has captioned the Instagram post, "Viraj and Yashna after seeing your love for the HiNannaTrailer."

Check out the video of Nani and Mrunal Thakur grooving to the Rage Monkey tune below

Ninnu Kori movie actor was seen in a white sweatshirt paired with dark blue denim jeans and ash-colored sneakers. He was seen with a long hairdo. As Sita Ramam actress was seen in white netted leggings with a heaven statement necklace and earrings, along with a statement hand ring. The actress was seen in a loose outfit with minimal makeup in the video.

More about Nani’s Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is written and directed by first-time director and writer Shouryuv. The film is being produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala under the company Vyra Entertainments. The film's crew includes cinematographer Sanu John Varughese, Praveen Anthony as the editor, and Avinash Kolla as the production designer.

The trailer features Nani, who is seen narrating various stories to his daughter, Mahi, while she starts imagining the protagonists in all the stories as Nani himself. The trailer shows a glimpse of his relationship with his daughter and the supporting characters in his life, including Nani's father and his friend.

Although Nani loves his daughter beyond anything and would do all to have her way in his life, he is only seen as reluctant to tell her the story of her mother and how they met. One day, Mahi is going to get hit by a truck, Mrunal Thakur, as Yashna swoops in and saves her. This leads to Nani supposedly narrating the story to both of them but imagines Yashna as her mother after she says so.

Check out Nani’s Hi Nanna trailer below

The trailer then focuses on the after-effects of the story, and how Nani had hidden some details about his past from his daughter is also highlighted. Though the film highly rides on the core emotion and relationship between a doting father and his loving child, the movie tends to appeal to a broken relationship and a budding new love story between them. The trailer also showed a small shot of Shruti Haasan from the movie.

