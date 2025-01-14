WATCH: Nani celebrates Bhogi by playing a fun game of cricket with his son, reminding us of Arjun from Jersey

Nani makes the most of his time as he celebrates Bhogi with his family, enjoying a vacation together. In a recent post shared by the Natural Star himself, the actor was seen enjoying a bonfire with his son on a cold night.

The actor was also seen playing a game of cricket, where his son took a turn and managed to get him out, leading to a burst of laughter.

See the post by Nani here:

Along with spending bonding time with his son, Nani was also seen enjoying a gym session and participating in the Bhogi festivities, as highlighted in his latest post. The actor playing with his son reminds everyone of his character Arjun from the movie Jersey, which had a father-son relationship at its core.

Moving forward, Nani is currently working on his next movie, HIT: The Third Case . The action-thriller flick, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, features the actor as a police officer with anger management issues.

Touted to be one of the most violent movies the actor has done, it also marks Nani ’s official entry into the HIT universe. The film is a sequel to the Adivi Sesh-starrer HIT: The Second Case.

Moreover, the action-thriller features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with actors like Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen from the previous installments also speculated to appear.

On the work front, Nani was last seen in the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which was released in 2024. The film, directed by Vivek Athreya, narrated the tale of a vigilante hero who strikes down his enemies only on Saturdays.

Additionally, the actor has upcoming projects such as The Paradise with Dasara director Srikanth Odela and another venture with director Sujeeth in the pipeline.

