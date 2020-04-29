WATCH: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's throwback fun moment will make you believe in true love

Nayanthara and Vignesh keep our social media timelines filled with love and for our throwback segment, we bring a super cute video of the couple playing a game of Pac-Man.

Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. The young couple always leaves their fans surprised with their lovey-dovey photos social media. Nayanthara and Vignesh keep our social media timelines filled with love and for our throwback segment, we bring a super cute video of the couple playing a game of Pac-Man. One can see in the video, the couple fighting it out to win the game and its super cute. It is kind of old school love that very few couples are experiencing these days. This throwback fun moment of them will make you believe in true love.

Moments like these between the couples these days are rare and must say, this celebrity couple is setting major relationship goals. The video was shared by Vignesh last year. He captioned it, "Mini - small - vacay for birthday and now back to work." Nayanthara is seen expressing her win in the game of ice hockey against Vignesh Shivan and its too adorable. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating since the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan days. The couple fell in love while shooting for the film and since then, has been going strong in their relationship.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's throwback video below:

On the work front, after Netrikann, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are joining hands for yet another film directed by the latter, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi as well in the lead roles.

Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman.

